An Excited Shilpa Shetty Begins Shooting for Hungama 2, Shares Video from Sets
Making her comeback on the big screen after 13 years, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has started shooting for Hungama 2. The upcoming comedy flick is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2003 laugh riot Hungama.
An all-excited Shilpa has shared a video on her Instagram and written, "Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed - feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today."
In the short clip, the Dhadkan actress can be seen outside Venus Studios jumping in excitement. She said, "Hello everyone, naya haircut, nayi picture, aur naya saal!"
New beginnings: Hungama 2 | Day 1 Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed - feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today❤ ~ With gratitude, SSK #newyear #newbeginnings #newmovie #excited #blessed #lookingforward #backtowork #love #gratitude
She mentioned that it was the first movie with her "favourite director" Priyadarshan and that he has been in her bucket list for long. She asked for the love and support of her fans for this venture.
The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The film is slated for an Independence Day weekend release next year, on August 14.
The original film starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles.
Shilpa had also shared the first look of the movie.
Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been on my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji @meezaanj @pranitha.insta and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020! #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film #actor #actormode #worklife #shooting #gratitude #happiness #blessed #fun #comingsoon
Making her comeback on the big screen after 13 years, Shilpa will also be seen in Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie comes out on June 5, 2020.
