An Excited Shilpa Shetty Begins Shooting for Hungama 2, Shares Video from Sets

Making her comeback on the big screen after 13 years, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
An Excited Shilpa Shetty Begins Shooting for Hungama 2, Shares Video from Sets
Making her comeback on the big screen after 13 years, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has started shooting for Hungama 2. The upcoming comedy flick is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2003 laugh riot Hungama.

An all-excited Shilpa has shared a video on her Instagram and written, "Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed - feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today."

In the short clip, the Dhadkan actress can be seen outside Venus Studios jumping in excitement. She said, "Hello everyone, naya haircut, nayi picture, aur naya saal!"

She mentioned that it was the first movie with her "favourite director" Priyadarshan and that he has been in her bucket list for long. She asked for the love and support of her fans for this venture.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The film is slated for an Independence Day weekend release next year, on August 14.

The original film starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles.

Shilpa had also shared the first look of the movie.

Making her comeback on the big screen after 13 years, Shilpa will also be seen in Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie comes out on June 5, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
