An Initiative to Eliminate Physical, Perceived Boundaries: Shankar Mahadevan on New Project 'My Country, My Music'
Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has collaborated with Tomorrow's India, for a 'My Country, My Music' project which will bring together the best of India's folk music on a common stage.
Shankar Mahadevan performs during Banega Swachh India Campaign at Sun-n-Sand Hotel on Monday, September 2, 2017 in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has collaborated with Tomorrow's India, for a My Country, My Music project which will bring together the best of India's folk music on a common stage, says doing something for one's own nation brings unmatched gratification.
"Tomorrow's India, the name itself holds great potential. The feeling of being able to do something for your own country is unmatchable. My Country, My Music is an initiative that eliminates any physical or perceived boundaries," Mahadevan said in a statement to IANS.
"Music heals. Music grows new relations. I believe this will strike the right chords globally as well as with every Indian," he added.
A grand stage to this project will open up at the Tomorrow's India Global Summit Edition IV to be held in New Delhi on October 6 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. It will be dedicated to all "bravehearts" of India, said H. P. Singh, Founder and Chairman of the Summit.
It is an initiative of NGO Global Social (India) Foundation to raise awareness and charity for multiple causes.
Author Amish Tripathi, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, celebrated chef Manish Mehrotra, designer Ritu Beri and more are likely to be present, where Mahadevan will perform
