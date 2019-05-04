Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Old Clip of Akshay Kumar Saying 'Toronto is My Home' Goes Viral, Actor Faces Twitter Wrath

Akshay Kumar has once again become a victim of social media trolling after a video of him saying "Toronto is my home" went viral.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
Old Clip of Akshay Kumar Saying 'Toronto is My Home' Goes Viral, Actor Faces Twitter Wrath
File photo of Akshay Kumar.
Loading...
Akshay Kumar has once again become a victim of social media trolling after a video of him saying "Toronto is my home" went viral. It was only yesterday that Akshay clarified he might hold a Canadian passport but he never needed to prove his love for India.

Soon after his tweet, an old clip of the actor emerged online. In the video, Akshay can be heard addressing a crowd, apparently in Toronto, "I must tell you one thing, 'This is my home. Toronto is my home.' After I retire from this industry, I'm going to come back here and stay here."




The video instantly garnered negative reactions from netizens, with many labelling the actor as "liar" and "fake nationalist".

On Friday, Akshay said that he never tried to hide that he holds a Canadian passport and was disappointed that his citizenship was “constantly dragged into needless controversy”.

“While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others,” he said in a statement on Twitter.




Akshay had recently faced criticism on social media for not casting his vote while several prominent Bollywood stars turned up at polling booths in Mumbai to exercise their right, including his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.

Earlier this week, during a media interaction on the sidelines of Blank movie's special screening in Mumbai, when Akshay was asked about how he would react to the criticism over his absence from the polling booth, the actor simply smiled and told reporter, "Chaliye Beta," before walking off.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
