An Oversized Shirt Sparks Disha Parmar’s Pregnancy Rumours

Actor couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, was photographed as they stepped out for a dinner on February 17 evening. Disha wore an orange shirt, while Rahul wore a black T-shirt and blue pants. Disha was dolled up in an oversized bright orange top that she teamed with slim blue pants and black heels. The actress wore her hair neatly in a bun and sported little makeup on her face. Rumours quickly spread that Disha was possibly pregnant as she appeared to have gained weight.

This was due to the actress sporting an oversized orange shirt. She’s finally cleared the air about her pregnancy in a sarcastic manner.

She addressed the pregnancy rumours on her Instagram stories. Disha said that she is not expecting a child. “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again,” said the actress. “Also for the ones calling and wanting to know, NOT PREGNANT,” she added.

Disha and Rahul got married in July last year. Many television actors and actresses attended their wedding ceremony. The actress looked stunning in her bridal gown as well. Rahul proposed to Disha on national television when he was a contestant of Bigg Boss 14.

Disha’s statement came only a few days after she and Rahul talked about having kids. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the couple was questioned if they want to start a family and have a kid, and Rahul stated that he is really excited for this to happen. Disha said that it had just been seven to eight months since their marriage and waiting a little longer would be the correct thing to do.

She is currently working in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta. The story of the show revolves around Ram and Priya’s relationship.

