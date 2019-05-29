Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans

Initially, Malaika obliged and posed for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathered, she was seen trying to make her way to her car. Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
It's been more than two decades since Malaika Arora was first thrust into the spotlight in a major way with her special song Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Dil Se..

But the fervour of the Bollywood diva's fans seems to grow only more intense as the years pass. The 45-year-old star was rushed by male fans at a shopping complex in Mumbai.

She was surrounded by several selfie-seeking fans, leaving her uncomfortable. In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, Malaika is seen trying to make her way out of a mall, but finds it uncomfortable after fans gather around her. Initially, Malaika obliges and poses for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathers, she is seen trying to make her way to her car.

Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora. In the video, shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, Malaika's father is seen helping her get away from the crowd.



Getting mobbed by crowds is not new for actors. Earlier this year, actor Nawazduddin Siddiqui was mobbed by his fans in Kanpur. He got a fracture in his hand and a pulled muscle while he was being dragged by a fan while taking a photograph.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently came out in open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor also confirmed that they are together. Arjun said he appreciated the way media respected their personal space and did not purposely irked them by writing or asking anything and everything.

When asked if he was getting married anytime soon, Arjun said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?"

Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram