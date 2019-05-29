English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
Initially, Malaika obliged and posed for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathered, she was seen trying to make her way to her car. Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
It's been more than two decades since Malaika Arora was first thrust into the spotlight in a major way with her special song Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Dil Se..
But the fervour of the Bollywood diva's fans seems to grow only more intense as the years pass. The 45-year-old star was rushed by male fans at a shopping complex in Mumbai.
She was surrounded by several selfie-seeking fans, leaving her uncomfortable. In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, Malaika is seen trying to make her way out of a mall, but finds it uncomfortable after fans gather around her. Initially, Malaika obliges and poses for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathers, she is seen trying to make her way to her car.
Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora. In the video, shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, Malaika's father is seen helping her get away from the crowd.
Getting mobbed by crowds is not new for actors. Earlier this year, actor Nawazduddin Siddiqui was mobbed by his fans in Kanpur. He got a fracture in his hand and a pulled muscle while he was being dragged by a fan while taking a photograph.
Meanwhile, Malaika recently came out in open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor also confirmed that they are together. Arjun said he appreciated the way media respected their personal space and did not purposely irked them by writing or asking anything and everything.
When asked if he was getting married anytime soon, Arjun said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?"
Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.
