An 'Unwell' Neha Dhupia Gets Pampered by Husband Angad Bedi on Birthday; See Pics

Neha Dhupia’s Instagram profile is an abundance of sass, class and fun. The actress never fails to keep her fans updated with the daily dose of entertainment, laughter and humour. In a recent post, Neha gave us a glimpse of what her birthday eve looked like, and it’s both funny and concerning. In the Instagram Reel, Neha, dressed in a white kaftan, can be seen wiping her nose with tissue paper. She turns her head left and right in the slow-motion video as she takes care of her cold. In the later part of the video, she can be seen making a face to the camera, with the background score of Jason Derulo’s Cono playing. Neha accompanied the video with a contrasting caption that stated that she is all geared up for her birthday eve. The actress, who turned 41 on Friday, also added that age is just a number for her.

Within minutes, Neha’s post was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. While some asked her to get well soon, some could not stop laughing at how hilarious the video was. Neeti Mohan commented, “Bless you,” while Ramneek Pantal wrote, “So funny.”

She also shared glimpses of the kind of birthday celebration she is having at home. In an Instagram Story, Neha shared a picture of a cup of tea and tissues and wrote that she is really sick. In another Story, husband Angad Bedi can be seen trying to take a sip of Neha’s chai. This is the kind of pampering Neha gets when she is sick. LOL.

Angad also dedicated a heartwarming post for Neha on his Instagram account. Sharing an adorable photo with his wife, Angad wrote, “I will always hold your hand. Stay blessed and stay real just the way you are! I LOVE YOU."

A few weeks ago, Neha and Angad announced their second pregnancy with a lovely post. In the family picture, Neha, Angad and their daughter Mehr can be seen dressed in black as they pose together. A pint-sized Mehr can be seen perched up on Angad’s lap as she looks intently at Neha’s baby bump. “Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, thank you, God,” Neha wrote.

Neha, star of films such as Helicopter Eela, Lust Stories and Hindi Medium among others, married Angad in an intimate ceremony in May, 2018. The couple had Mehr in November that year.

