SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant

At a shoe store launch recently, Anand Ahuja bent down to tie wife Sonam Kapoor's shoelaces, sparking speculation that the actress is pregnant.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Not so long ago, Deepika Padukone, miffed by pregnancy rumours ever since she got married, said it was unfair to put a just-married couple under that kind of pressure. And now, her contemporary Sonam Kapoor has become the latest victim of speculation around her pregnancy.

It was triggered by a photo of her husband Anand Ahuja bending down to tie her shoelaces. The photo was taken at a store launch which the couple attended recently. Sonam is seen in a mustard colour calf-length dress with bow detailing which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a beige mini bag in the snap.

While a lot of fans called it a sweet gesture on Anand's part, others quickly raised questions as to why wouldn't Sonam tie her own laces. "Is she pregnant?" was among the most repeated comments on the photo.



While some called it her Cinderella moment, others were not so pleased with Anand Ahuja's gesture, asking why couldn't Sonam tie her own shoelaces instead of making her husband do it. Which led to another section citing pregnancy as the reason.

Some even claimed that her baby bump was visible!

sonam baby

Previously, in an interview with Firstpost, Sonam had talked about starting her family. She said, "Anand and I had a very long conversation you know, and we obviously want to have kids eventually." It's been nearly as year since Sonam and Anand got married. They tied the knot in a big, fat Punjabi wedding on May 8, 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram