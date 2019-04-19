English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant
At a shoe store launch recently, Anand Ahuja bent down to tie wife Sonam Kapoor's shoelaces, sparking speculation that the actress is pregnant.
Image: Instagram
Not so long ago, Deepika Padukone, miffed by pregnancy rumours ever since she got married, said it was unfair to put a just-married couple under that kind of pressure. And now, her contemporary Sonam Kapoor has become the latest victim of speculation around her pregnancy.
It was triggered by a photo of her husband Anand Ahuja bending down to tie her shoelaces. The photo was taken at a store launch which the couple attended recently. Sonam is seen in a mustard colour calf-length dress with bow detailing which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a beige mini bag in the snap.
While a lot of fans called it a sweet gesture on Anand's part, others quickly raised questions as to why wouldn't Sonam tie her own laces. "Is she pregnant?" was among the most repeated comments on the photo.
While some called it her Cinderella moment, others were not so pleased with Anand Ahuja's gesture, asking why couldn't Sonam tie her own shoelaces instead of making her husband do it. Which led to another section citing pregnancy as the reason.
Some even claimed that her baby bump was visible!
Previously, in an interview with Firstpost, Sonam had talked about starting her family. She said, "Anand and I had a very long conversation you know, and we obviously want to have kids eventually." It's been nearly as year since Sonam and Anand got married. They tied the knot in a big, fat Punjabi wedding on May 8, 2018.
