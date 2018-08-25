English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anand Ahuja Has Flashback Friday with His Two Favourite Ladies, Sonam Kapoor and Mom Priya; See Pic
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have now completed three months of marital bliss. And by the looks of things, the honeymoon period is far from over.
(Image: Sonam kapoor Ahuja with husband Anand Ahuja/Viral Bhayani)
This may well be the year of big weddings in Bollywood. While the internet is still recovering from all the excitement of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka ceremony and engagement bash which saw a bevy of B-town biggies descend on the Chopra home to wish the happy couple as well as party the night away, the other big Bollywood couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, has now completed three months of marital bliss. And by the looks of things, the honeymoon period is far from over.
Ahuja, 35, took to Instagram on Friday to share a flashback picture of himself with two of his favourite ladies - wife Sonam and mom Priya Ahuja. The fashion magnate can be seen dancing like there is no tomorrow, attired in his wedding shervani paired with his now trademark sneakers. Keeping in time and not missing a step are Sonam and mama Ahuja. Take a look:
Speaking of keeping it all in the family, Sonam will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along side her dad and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.
