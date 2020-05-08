MOVIES

Anand Ahuja Planned Special Surprise for Sonam Kapoor on 2nd Marriage Anniversary, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja connected with family over video conferencing and enjoyed quarantine snacks on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating two years of marital bliss on Friday, May 8. The couple rang in their wedding anniversary celebrations in a low key manner as the coronavirus lockdown is in effect. However, this did not stop the couple from making merry and seeking blessings of their families on the happy occasion.

Both Sonam and Anand enjoyed a small celebration at their home. The two are currently in New Delhi with Anand's parents. Earlier, Anand had gifted his wife a Nintendo Switch gaming console and later it was revealed in pics that he has shaved off his beard, which we believe he did for the happy occasion.

In pics shared by Sonam and Anand, they can be seen celebrating with balloon decorations and quarantine snacks. Later they also caught up with family over video call. Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Rhea and Sunita Kapoor were seen on call with Anand and Sonam as they celebrated the occasion together.

Check out pics from Sonam and Anand's marriage anniversary celebrations below.

