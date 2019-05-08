Anand Ahuja Posts a Series of 'Shoefies' to Wish Sonam Kapoor on Wedding Anniversary
Anand Ahuja merged his love for shoes and Sonam Kapoor in one Instagram post on his first wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram
Anand put up a long emotional post on Instagram, sharing photos of their shoe-wearing feet that he has taken at different points of time, explaining those were special moments he'd captured. He wrote, "Some of my favorite #shoefies... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these..."
Calling Sonam his guiding star, Anand ended the post with their wedding hashtag - #everydayphenomenal.
View this post on Instagram
Some of my favorite #shoefies w my 🐰(scroll 👉🏼 to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.... Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my ♥️ @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star! ⭐ ...#everydayphenomenal !
Anand is a fashion entrepreneur who is recently launched the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country. He also has a fashion clothing line.
Shoes and sneakers have played a special part in Sonam and Anand's dating life. In an interview, the actress had once revealed how she fell in love with him. Recalling her first date, she had said, "I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life."
Excatly one year ago, today, Sonam and Anand got married as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. Almost all of Bollywood had joined the couple in their two-day wedding extravaganza.
