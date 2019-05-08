Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Anand Ahuja Posts a Series of 'Shoefies' to Wish Sonam Kapoor on Wedding Anniversary

Anand Ahuja merged his love for shoes and Sonam Kapoor in one Instagram post on his first wedding anniversary.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anand Ahuja Posts a Series of 'Shoefies' to Wish Sonam Kapoor on Wedding Anniversary
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Anand Ahuja has found a unique way to express his love for his better half on their first wedding anniversary. The entrepreneur merged his love for shoes and Sonam Kapoor in one Instagram post, explaining the significance of his beloved wife and the affinity towards footwear that they share.

Anand put up a long emotional post on Instagram, sharing photos of their shoe-wearing feet that he has taken at different points of time, explaining those were special moments he'd captured. He wrote, "Some of my favorite #shoefies... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these..."

Calling Sonam his guiding star, Anand ended the post with their wedding hashtag - #everydayphenomenal.

View this post on Instagram

Some of my favorite #shoefies w my 🐰(scroll 👉🏼 to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.... Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my ♥️ @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star! ⭐ ...#everydayphenomenal !

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Anand is a fashion entrepreneur who is recently launched the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country. He also has a fashion clothing line.

Shoes and sneakers have played a special part in Sonam and Anand's dating life. In an interview, the actress had once revealed how she fell in love with him. Recalling her first date, she had said, "I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life."

Excatly one year ago, today, Sonam and Anand got married as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. Almost all of Bollywood had joined the couple in their two-day wedding extravaganza.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram