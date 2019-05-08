Anand Ahuja Posts a Series of 'Shoefies' to Wish Sonam Kapoor on Wedding Anniversary

Anand Ahuja has found a unique way to express his love for his better half on their first wedding anniversary. The entrepreneur merged his love for shoes and Sonam Kapoor in one Instagram post, explaining the significance of his beloved wife and the affinity towards footwear that they share.Anand put up a long emotional post on Instagram, sharing photos of their shoe-wearing feet that he has taken at different points of time, explaining those were special moments he'd captured. He wrote, "Some of my favorite #shoefies... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these..."Calling Sonam his guiding star, Anand ended the post with their wedding hashtag - #everydayphenomenal.Anand is a fashion entrepreneur who is recently launched the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country. He also has a fashion clothing line.Shoes and sneakers have played a special part in Sonam and Anand's dating life. In an interview, the actress had once revealed how she fell in love with him. Recalling her first date, she had said, "I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life."Excatly one year ago, today, Sonam and Anand got married as per Sikh traditions in Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. Almost all of Bollywood had joined the couple in their two-day wedding extravaganza.