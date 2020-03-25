Anand Ahuja Quotes Gandhi in Note on Coronavirus, Shares Photo of His and Sonam Kapoor's Parents

Fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram account to share a lengthy note he penned with regard to the current scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahuja has posted the message alongside unseen images from his wedding, featuring his and wife Sonam Kapoor's parents - Anil and Sunita Kapoor.

"War will only be stopped when the conscience of mankind has become sufficiently elevated to recognize the undisputed supremacy of the Law of Love in all the walks of life...” #MahatmaGandhi .... @thisisbillgates has called #Covid19 a sort of #equalizer - no matter who, everyone is exposed ... and the only way to move forward, is to come together with a joint determination to be caring for one another. The people we often took for granted are risking their lives to endure the rest of us can meet everyday needs. Let’s be careful with how we use resources and the more we can help others control the situation, the sooner we will win this “war”. .. Do not be fearful, be attentive and be caring. Pray for all to be safe and near their families,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor is celebrating her birthday away from son-in-law and daughter Sonam as they are under self-quarantine after returning from London. To wish his mum-in-law, the entrepreneur posted a beautiful image of her on the photo-sharing platform. He wrote “Super!” alongside the picture.

The post got immense love by numerous including Ahuja's father-in-law, Anil Kapoor who commented, “Wow (heart emojis) beautiful."

Rhea Kapoor’s partner, Karan Boolani seconded with Ahuja as he wrote back, “Super."

Follow @News18Movies for more