Anand Ahuja Reminisces the Time When He Took a 'Random' Picture of His Crush Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor featured in her husband Anand Ahuja’s throwback Instagram post on Thursday. The picture was a candid shot of the 35-year-old actress that was taken by Anand. However, what made the picture even more special was a revelation made by the businessman in the caption of the post.

Anand’s latest post showed Sonam walking on the street with her uber cool outfit in sunglasses. Captioning the post, the 37-year-old wrote, "#TBT to a random pic I took of my crush @sonamkapoor."

The post has received over 15.3k likes since it was shared.

Earlier this week, Sonam too shared a throwback picture that shared a glimpse of Anand’s wedding proposal in New York in 2017. The picture shows Anand and Sonam sharing a hug as he kissed her cheeks. Sonam is seen in a pink floral dress, red lipstick, and golden hoops, while Anand is wearing a faded blue t-shirt. Captioning the post ,Sonam wrote that she is missing the time during thiswonderful trip where her “beautiful husband” Anand proposed to her. Replying to the post, Anand mentioned that the picture was from a few weeks later after the proposal. He further mentioned that the picture was from a birthday party she threw for him. The post has received over 4,26,730 likes as fans describe the picture as “adorable”.

Sonam is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Blind in Glasgow. It is a remake of a South Korean movie by the same name and also stars Purab Kohli. Blind is directed by Shome Makhija who will be making his directorial debut with this movie. Shome has previously worked with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh as an associate director on several films, including Badla which was also set in Glasgow.