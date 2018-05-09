English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Anand Ahuja's Sneakers Stole Limelight From Sonam Kapoor at Their Wedding Reception
While Sonam slayed in an offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble, Anand looked dapper in a dark-colored monochrome sherwani for reception.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose for cameras as they arrive at The Leela for their wedding reception. (Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made heads turn as they made their first official public appearance as a couple on Tuesday night at the Leela, where the Kapoors and the Ahujas hosted a star-studded bash for their friends and colleagues from the industry. While Sonam slayed in an offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble with a long-sleeved blouse, a chevron striped lehenga in dark grey, cream and gold, and a cape, Anand looked dapper in a dark-colored monochrome sherwani. However, it was Anand's white sneakers that grabbed the attention of social media users.
While one Twitter user commented, "Anand Ahuja wore those Nike sports shoes to reception because he might have refused to pay shagun to his sisters-in-law for ‘Joota chupaahi’ ceremony in exchange of his traditional shoes," another one said, "Jo sherwani ke saath sports shoes pehne wo Anand Ahuja."
Here are a few reactions from Twitter:
Was loving all the pics from #SonamKiShaadi until I saw pic of Anand Ahuja wearing sport shoes at his reception 😂😂😂😂😂— Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 8, 2018
I am assuming Anand Ahuja wore those Nike sports shoes to reception because he might have refused to pay shagun to his sisters-in-law for ‘Joota chupaahi’ ceremony in exchange of his traditional shoes.— Amteshwar Sethi (@BabaTwiteshwarr) May 9, 2018
Anand Ahuja attended his reception in Nike trainer shoes. Or was he just trying to run away from it? @sonamakapoor #sonamkishaadi pic.twitter.com/QVqA83DeHY— Bhushan Pujar (@bhushanpujar) May 9, 2018
Jo sherwani ke saath sports shoes pehne wo Anand Ahuja.— ८ (@ImHarsh_Y) May 8, 2018
