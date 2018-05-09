GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Anand Ahuja's Sneakers Stole Limelight From Sonam Kapoor at Their Wedding Reception

While Sonam slayed in an offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble, Anand looked dapper in a dark-colored monochrome sherwani for reception.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose for cameras as they arrive at The Leela for their wedding reception. (Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made heads turn as they made their first official public appearance as a couple on Tuesday night at the Leela, where the Kapoors and the Ahujas hosted a star-studded bash for their friends and colleagues from the industry. While Sonam slayed in an offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble with a long-sleeved blouse, a chevron striped lehenga in dark grey, cream and gold, and a cape, Anand looked dapper in a dark-colored monochrome sherwani. However, it was Anand's white sneakers that grabbed the attention of social media users.

While one Twitter user commented, "Anand Ahuja wore those Nike sports shoes to reception because he might have refused to pay shagun to his sisters-in-law for ‘Joota chupaahi’ ceremony in exchange of his traditional shoes," another one said, "Jo sherwani ke saath sports shoes pehne wo Anand Ahuja."

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:














