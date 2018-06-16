English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anand Ahuja's Birthday Gift to Sonam Kapoor and Her Sisters Is As 'Flawless' As Beyonce
Sonam turned 33 on June 9 and as her first birthday after her wedding on May 8, her husband made sure to make it special by gifting her and her sisters, tickets to Beyonce's concert.
Image: Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor
Anand Ahuja is at it again. The businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently gave the best birthday present to his wife, who is in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and cousins Anshul, Shanya, Khushi and Janhvi. Anand who flew to London to celebrate Sonam's birthday, gifted Beyonce's concert tickets to the entire Kapoor sisters and accompanied them to Queen Bey's spectacular show.
Sonam shared moments from the concert on her Instagram stories and proclaimed that this was the best birthday gift that she has received.
Interestingly, Beyonce and Sonam worked together in Coldplay's popular song Hymn For The Weekend, though neither did they meet nor appeared on screen together. Sonam and Rhea have always been fans of Beyonce's work and Anand made sure to make them experience the music of their favourite idol. Jay Z also performed at the concert.
This is Beyonce and Jay Z's On the Run II stadium tour that kicked off on June 6 in Cardiff, UK. The international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe, with the 21-date North American leg beginning July 25 in Cleveland, USA.
Ralph and Russo designer Tamara Ralph also accompanied Kapoor to the concert. The concert took place at London Stadium where the Kapoor clan is enjoying a vacation.
Sonam turned 33 on June 9 and as her first birthday after her wedding on May 8, her newlywed husband made sure to make it special.
