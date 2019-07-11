Anand Kumar Reveals He Has Brain Tumour, Says 'I Wanted Super 30 to be Made While I Was Alive'

Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar recently said that in the past nine years, a lot of big actors and directors approached him to make a film on his life but nothing excited him until Super 30 came his way.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Hrithik Roshan as Kumar, has been in the making for quite some time. Now, Kumar made a shocking revelation as to why he wanted the film to be made as soon as possible.

The mathematician is suffering from acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous tumour on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Kumar revealed that he wanted to witness his cinematic journey while he was alive.

“The film writer’s wanted that I permit for the film as quickly as possible. You have no idea of life and death, so I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Elaborating on his health condition, he said, “In 2014, my situation was such that I was unable to hear from my right ear. I underwent a lot of treatments in Patna and it was after some tests that I came to know that 80-90 per cent of the hearing ability of my right ear has been destroyed.”

“Then I checked into Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi and the doctors performed rigorous investigation and did a number of tests. They then called me and told that I had no issues in my ear instead a tumour had been developed in the nerve which runs from ear to brain. And as soon I got to know this, as I lost consciousness,” he added. “Currently I am on medication prescribed by famous neuro surgeon Dr. BK Mishra at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.”

The first trailer of Super 30, which was recently released, faced criticism for Hrithik's fake tan and unconvincing accent. Kumar, however, admitted that he was happy with the way the film has turned out.

"The passion and enthusiasm that these people had no one had shown that earlier. I liked their approach, they wanted to tell a true story. They had given me the liberty to be a part of the process creatively," Anand told PTI in an interview.

