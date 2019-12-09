Anand Mahindra Shares Couplet, Twitter Informs It's Not by Gulzar
Twitter users were quick to point out that business tycoon Anand Mahindra had erroneously shared a couplet under the impression that it was by poet and lyricist Gulzar.
Twitter users were quick to point out that business tycoon Anand Mahindra had erroneously shared a couplet under the impression that it was by poet and lyricist Gulzar.
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a couplet on micro-blogging site Twitter, which he mistakenly believed was by Gulzar. As always, Twitteratti did not hesitate before pointing out the error to the business tycoon.
The couplet which read, "Khud se zyada sambhal kar rakhta hoon mobile apna, kyunki rishte saare isi mai kaid hain," was shared by Mahindra with the caption, "Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device! (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it's true that mobiles help us stay connected!)"
As of now, it is not known who the writer of the couplet is but Twitterati has assured that the same is certainly not by lyricist Gulzar.
A Twitter user, namely Pavan Jha, replied to Mahindra, "This one is already listed in #NotByGulzar database."
Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device! 😊🙏🏽. (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it’s true that mobiles help us stay connected!) pic.twitter.com/P3NTrQ0Z16— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 9, 2019
Apart from Jha, quite a few other users pointed out this error to Mahindra, claiming that this quote is already in the list of Not By Gulzar, a Facebook page which is dedicated to compiling poetry and quotes which are being circulated in the name of the noted poet and lyricist but in reality are not written by him.
Another Twitter user hinted at how sometimes people use names of famous people in order to get attention.
He tweeted, "A very beautiful quote @anandmahindra sir. But just want to point out that I couldn't find any reference of Gulzar sahab making this shayari, so unsure of its verification. Sometimes people make a quote with popular figure's name and their picture and people tend to believe it.”
A very beautiful quote @anandmahindra sir. But just want to point out that I couldn’t find any reference of Gulzar sahab making this shayari, so unsure of its verification.Sometimes people make a quote with popular figure’s name and their picture and people tend to believe it.— the_millennial (@kunal_kaklij) December 9, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- #BoycottPanipat Trends on Twitter After Protest in Rajasthan Over 'Wrong Facts' in Film
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting