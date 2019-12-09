Take the pledge to vote

Anand Mahindra Shares Couplet, Twitter Informs It's Not by Gulzar

Twitter users were quick to point out that business tycoon Anand Mahindra had erroneously shared a couplet under the impression that it was by poet and lyricist Gulzar.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a couplet on micro-blogging site Twitter, which he mistakenly believed was by Gulzar. As always, Twitteratti did not hesitate before pointing out the error to the business tycoon.

The couplet which read, "Khud se zyada sambhal kar rakhta hoon mobile apna, kyunki rishte saare isi mai kaid hain," was shared by Mahindra with the caption, "Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device! (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it's true that mobiles help us stay connected!)"

As of now, it is not known who the writer of the couplet is but Twitterati has assured that the same is certainly not by lyricist Gulzar.

A Twitter user, namely Pavan Jha, replied to Mahindra, "This one is already listed in #NotByGulzar database."

Apart from Jha, quite a few other users pointed out this error to Mahindra, claiming that this quote is already in the list of Not By Gulzar, a Facebook page which is dedicated to compiling poetry and quotes which are being circulated in the name of the noted poet and lyricist but in reality are not written by him.

Another Twitter user hinted at how sometimes people use names of famous people in order to get attention.

He tweeted, "A very beautiful quote @anandmahindra sir. But just want to point out that I couldn't find any reference of Gulzar sahab making this shayari, so unsure of its verification. Sometimes people make a quote with popular figure's name and their picture and people tend to believe it.”

