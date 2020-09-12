Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Young Man Who Sings Just Like Mohammad Rafi

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has retweeted a video clip of a young man in which he can be heard crooning the track Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa Duniya by late legendary singer Mohammad Rafi.

He tweeted, “We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off.."

We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off... https://t.co/QhM3koPlVE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2020

The clip has originally been shared by a person named Judish Raj. In the caption of the video, he has revealed that the singer, whose name is Saurav Kishen, is called ‘Chota Rafi’ in the area. "This boy is Saurav Kishen from Kozhikode. He is locally known as Chota Rafi," read his tweet.

This boy is Saurav Kishen from Kozhikode. He is locally known as Chota Rafi@ProsaicView @minicnair @ranjona pic.twitter.com/o7vjm6OD7w — Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) September 11, 2020

Till now, the said video has been viewed more than two lakh fifty thousand times. It comes as no surprise that the majority of the comments are the ones which include appreciation for the young man.

Some people have also shared the link of Saurav’s YouTube channel in the comments section. Take a look at some of them:

“Just found his YouTube channel. He’s been posting for years but never got attention. Hope he does now.”

Just found his you tube channel. He’s been posting for years but never got attention. Hope he does now. pic.twitter.com/Sa60jSsRKz — Ravi Jethani (@rickythechamp) September 12, 2020

“So melodious.., after reading this tweet, I searched and found this video of the boy..”

So melodious.., after reading this this tweet, i searched and found this video of the boy..https://t.co/5izcCvjf8j — Lalit Kr (@Lalit_2Help) September 12, 2020

Lots of users also commented on the melodious voice of the singer. A person who lauded the singer’s talent also pointed out the bad condition of the music industry, said, “A brilliant talent but where are the composers, lyricists & cinemawallahs of that timber anymore. All songs today sound the same...and its not music to die for any longer..now it is music that kills you”.

A brilliant talent but where are the composers, lyricists & cinemawallahs of that timber anymore. All songs today sound the same...and its not music to die for any longer..now it is music that kills you 😰 — Anwesh Bose (@anweshbose) September 12, 2020

Another person who had similar views wrote, “Wish he had born 20+ years ago...his talent would have gotten real recognition. In today’s world where music is being insulted in the name of “auto-tune” singers and rap composers, there is hardly any place for such a real and pure talent. Sonu Nigam would have love this though”.

Wish he had born 20+ years ago...his talent would have gotten real recognition. In today’s world where music is being insulted in the name of “auto-tune” singers and rap composers, there is hardly any place for such a real and pure talent. Sonu Nigam would have love this though😊 — Ashish Agrawal (@ashagraw) September 12, 2020

The famous song belongs to the 1969 Bollywood film Chirag.