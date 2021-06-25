Anand Tiwari Announces Wedding With Angira Dhar, Reveals They Secretly Tied the Knot in April

Filmmaker Anand Tiwari took to announce his wedding with actress Angira Dhar. Sharing a gorgeous snap from their wedding, Anand revealed that they had secretly tied the knot in April this year.

Penning a sweet message, he wrote, “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you."

The post was full of congratulatory messages by celebrities. Konkona Sen Sharma commented, “Oh wow congratulations!!" Sayani Gupta wrote, “Whaoooo!!! Congratulations!!! This is amazing guys!," while a surprised Amol Parashar dropped, “Uiii dadaaa. WHAT A SURPRISE! Congrats @anandntiwari @angira (sic)."

Angira also shared another picture from their intimate wedding, and captioned it with a red heart.

On Angira’s post, actress Neha Dhupia commented, “Forever and ever," with a heart emoji. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Omg !! Congratulations," in the comment section. Manvi Gagroo, Sumit Vyas, Sharvari Wagh were also among celebrities to leave congratulatory messages on her post.

The newly weds first met on the sets of Love Per Square Foot, which Anand directed and Angira starred in. The Netflix film also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film had released on April 2018.

Since then, Anand directed Bandish Bandits in 2020 and featured in Zee5 film Nail Polish as an actor. Angira was last seen in Commando 3. She has Ajay Devgn directorial MayDay in the pipline.

