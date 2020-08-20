Anand Tiwari, Chaitanya Tamhane on Creating Stories Based on Classical Music

Indian cinema, primarily Bollywood, has always relied on music. From full length tracks in between scenes to melodious background score for a particularly emotional moment, music has been a part of the symbiosis.

This year, the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits saw the nitty-gritties of classical and Gharana music. While it relied on the perspective of the Indian youth and saw the fusion of classical and pop, a lot of its content was focused on the Rathod Gharana of Jodhpur.

Anand Tiwari, the director and co-creator of Bandish Bandish, talked about the two reasons that inspired him and writer Amritpal Singh Bindra to make the show. He said that the constant internal and external struggle of the show's leads--Radhe and Tamannaah--was similar to their own internal struggle. It was the struggle of making commercial art for their own sustenance and art for art's sake.

While he grew up with classical music watching maestros like Pandit Ravishankar live, one incident was catalysing. "I also watched an entire Gharana perform," he recalled.

"While everyone knew the grandfather, the younger generations were unknown. The grandson also got to showcase his expertise, but everyone in between were reduced to back-up vocals with only two or three lines. But they were also fantastic."

Apart from the headliners Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary, the show has a seasoned supporting cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Amit Mistry.

The actors who portrayed classical singers went through rigorous training with music supervisors to ensure they looked authentic.

"It wasn't like 'listen to this song ten times and lip synch it, and we will manage the takes,'" said Anand.

While shows and films on classical music isn't as rare, the art form itself continues to face the threat of oblivion. Many classical musicians face poverty and many traditions like the ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ isn't functional anymore.

When we asked Anand if promoting the art form was one of the goals in the creators mind, he said, "No. Because we did not want to set boundaries to how a certain form of music should be. Music is the most essential art form and the more open it gets the better it becomes. I am not a trained singer, neither am I a trained actor or director. As an untrained human being I want my art to be democratic. If I am always working within a certain parameter, how will my art evolve? Music needs to be open to changes.

"The harmonium is such an important part of Indian classical music and the violin is such an important part of Carnatic music. You cannot separate these instruments but they were not instruments that originated in India. Similarly music has to adapt, and evolve to be better. Otherwise it creates a dogma and prevents more people from following it."

"The younger generation should carry the baton and not put it on a pedestal. Because once that happens they are going to detach themselves from it," he said.

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamnahe, whose upcoming film The Disciple is one of the competitors for the Golden Lion in Venice Film Festival echoed the same sentiments. The Disciple is the first Indian film in 19 years after Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding to do so. While Chaitanya did not grow up following classical music, the stories about that world inspired him to research more and write the film.

When asked if he wished to promote classical music through his film, he said, "No, that was not a burden that I carried on my shoulders. I wanted to tell a story set in this world, which is what I have done.

"And films operate differently for different people. Oftentimes I have been very fascinated about a topic after watching a film and done my research about new cultures and new worlds via films. If somebody does that, then it is great, but I just wanted to tell a story rather than promote an art form. Because that is a big responsibility.”

Chaitanya, too was careful about authenticity.

“I had lots of collaborators on the film. We had music supervisors on set every time we were shooting. I collaborated with Anish Pradhan, who is a tabla maestro, historian and a writer. We had sound designers Naren Chandravarkar and Anita Kushwaha. They also recorded the music for the film. Then we mixed it in Germany in Dolby Atmos.

"Because the film jumps across a few different periods, we had to create a different Bombay with production design. So it was quite an elaborate process in that sense and a huge responsibility to do it correctly. People who grew up on classical music, who attended concerts and who have seen that are still very much alive and attached to it. So, we did not want to depict it in an inaccurate manner. It also had to be authentic, not only in terms of realism but also evocative and cinematic on screen," he concluded.