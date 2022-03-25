Anandha Kannan’s Wife Wishes Late Actor on his Birthday in Insta Post. Check Here

Late Tamil actor and video jockey Anandha Kannan’s wife has wished him on his birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to my love!” wrote Rani Kanna, while sharing a picture of Anandha, who died last year of cancer.

Anandha Kannan had risen to fame with Vasantham TV in Singapore where he worked as an anchor. He later made a name for himself and became a popular TV face in the 90s and early 2000s. However, Anandha died at the age of 48 last year in August. He was reportedly suffering from rare bile-duct cancer.

As his wife shared the post wishing him, it prompted his fans to remember the late anchor’s work and mourn his demise. In the picture, Anandha can be seen posing with a cake in his hand and a radiant smile on his face.

Ananda’s fans could not resist but drop loads of heart emoticons for him in the comment section. While wishing him his birthday, many Instagram users expressed the love they had for him. “Happy birthday Anna!! Always in our memory,” wrote one user while another said that although Anandha has passed away, he will always be remembered through his work. “He is such a good soul. He will always be with us. Happy Birthday, AK. Much love to you Akka,” wrote the user.

Meanwhile, one user even penned a small note full of emotions and wrote that Anandha brought laughter to this world with his work. “He is forever missed and forever loved by so many. In our hearts forever,” the user wrote.

Following his stint as an anchor in Singapore, Anandha moved to Chennai. There, he worked as a video jockey with Sun Music and later made a guest appearance in 2008 Venkat Parbhu’s film Saroja. Anandha even appeared in the Tamil sci-fi film Adisaya Ulagam in 2012.

Anandha’s demise was announced by director Venkat Prabhu through a Tweet last year.

