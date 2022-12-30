Star Shower at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Attend

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant on Thursday, December 29. The roka (engagement ceremony) of the couple was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and friends. Following that, a post-engagement bash was thrown at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which saw a lot of noted Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The event was graced by the who’s who of the film industry. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a dashing entry in a blue shirt. New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with their filmmaker-friend Ayan Mukerji. The new mother looked gorgeous in a mint green sharara set and minimal dewy make-up, while the new dad looked chic in black ethnic wear with a matching jacket. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a pink saree. She twinned with her close friend Orhan Awatramani, who was also invited to the event.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was his usual energetic self when being clicked by the paparazzi. The Cirkus actor donned a T-shirt and trousers which he paired with a statement jacket. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also graced the event, however, he did not step out of his car and the paparazzi could not get a glimpse of King Khan. His manager Pooja Dadlani was clicked by the paparazzi.

Armaan Jain and Anisa Malhotra were also clicked at the party.

Meanwhile, the wedding date of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is yet to be announced. A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming nuptials.

