Ananya Birla to Join Akon, Naomi Campbell at International Summit

Singer Ananya Birla, daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, will join celebrities like Akon, Naomi Campbell and Amal Clooney at the One Young World Summit in The Hague.Amber Heard and Rosario Dawson will also be a part at the event which unites 1,800 young leaders, from every country and sector who are working to accelerate lasting positive change around the world. It will be held on Saturday, read a statement.Ananya will host a panel discussion on the stigma around mental illness, leading a talk with Cassie Snelgar (designer, publisher and ambassador for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group) and Roxie Nafousi (blogger and ambassador for the UK's Mental Health Foundation).She will discuss her work with MPower, the charity which she launched with her mother in 2016 to empower individuals suffering with mental health illness by delivering care, treatment, and support for their families.Ananya said: "I am so excited to join young leaders from over 190 countries and discuss the solutions to the most pressing issues around the world. It is the responsibility of our generation, and young leaders around the world to ensure that we make the greatest positive impact on society."She wants mental illness to be understood and treated just like any other illness."Great things can be achieved when we all work together," she added.