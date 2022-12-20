Ananya Nagalla Looks Glamorous In Olive Green Cutout Jumpsuit, See Pics

Ananya Nagalla is a well-known face of Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut in 2019 with Mallesham directed by Raj R. The film was a huge hit and garnered positive reviews from critics upon release. She also got nominated for the SIIMA Award For Best Female Debut Telugu. Later, she also appeared in popular movies such as Playback and Vakeel Saab.

Ananya Nagalla is a true diva, from her acting skills to her fashion statement, she always nails it. The actress is an active social media user. She often delights her fans with her stunning pictures. Recently, Ananya shared a couple of beautiful pictures from her latest photoshoot, which took the internet by storm.

In the photo, the actress is seen in an olive-green colour shimmery cut-out jumpsuit. Featuring a square neckline, the diva is seen flaunting her curves in style. The actress chose a glam makeup base with blushy cheeks and red lips. For accessories, she opted for simple heart-shaped hoop earrings. Ananya completed her look with a semi-bun hairstyle.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle Ananya wrote, “Feelings!” The post has gone viral within no time and her fans showered tremendous love in the comments section of her post.

See the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya nagalla (@ananya.nagalla)

On December 12, Ananya shared another set of pictures in an off-shoulder magenta colour mini dress which she teamed up with grey colour block heels. Fans just loved the post, showered love, and fire emojis in the comment box.

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya nagalla (@ananya.nagalla)

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the Telegu language mythological drama film Shakuntalam. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar, produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks, and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The movie features Samantha and Dev Mohan in the pivotal role.

After this, she also has director Sree Koneti’s upcoming project Bootcut Balaraju in her kitty. The movie bankrolled by Bekkem Venugopal will also star Syed Sohel Ryan in the lead role.

