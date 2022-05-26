Ananya Nagalla's Scintillating Pictures From Her Workout Session Go Viral

Actor Ananya Nagalla often delights her fans by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself. In the last few years, Ananya has established herself as one of the leading ladies in the film industry. She has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting and gorgeous looks. Ananya has an impressive presence on social media and she shared scintillating pictures of herself from her workout session on her Instagram.

Ananya’s Instagram post has gone viral with over 75,000 likes and her fans have showered tremendous love in the comment section of the post.

On May 1, Ananya amped up the oomph factor by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself in a black saree with a flower print blouse.

Last month, Ananya broke the Internet with her breathtaking pictures of herself in a yellow saree. Ananya captioned the post, “Out of mind”. The post has gone viral with over 150,000 likes.

Earlier this year, fans loved Ananya’s look in this Instagram post. Ananya shared racy pictures of herself in camouflage pants and captioned them, “No titles, just vibes”.

Ananya Nagalla has come a long way in her career since making her debut in the film, Mallesham. Ananya was even nominated for the prestigious SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut – Telugu.

After making her debut, Ananya went on to play the role of Divya Nayak in the superhit film, Vakeel Saab. Vakeel Saab established Ananya in the film industry and the audience loved the sincerity with which she essayed her role.

Vakeel Saab had a stellar star cast, which included Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Niveda Thomas, and Prakash Raj. There was a great buzz around the movie when it was released on Amazon Prime OTT.

Ananya also starred in Merlapaka Gandhi’s Maestro. The film was a Telugu remake of the Bollywood blockbuster, Andhadhun.

