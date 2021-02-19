Ananya Panday Adds ‘a Little Bit of Alexis’ to Her Fashion Game

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the newest one to join Schitt's Creek's inspired ‘Alexis’ trend after Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. The young starlet flaunted her Alexis necklace onsocial media handle as she couldn’t wait to get herself one. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a couple of sun-kissed pictures of herself donning the similar neckpiece which Alexis Rose had on the sitcom.

In the picture, the fashion diva looks stunning in a sleeveless white crop top teamed up with kiwi printed pants, white stilettoes and hoop earrings. She tied her hair in a casual bun. She captioned the picture, “A little bit of Alexis."

The actress often amazes her fans with her fashion game. Recently, she left everyone gawking by sharing a series of pictures from her bold photoshoot. In the pictures, the diva looks amazing as she posed in white top paired with brown underpants with her hair and makeup on point. Seeing this stunning avatar of Ananya, her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor could not stop themselves from complimenting and cheered for her. Many other Bollywood celebs, including Msheep Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Rakul Preet Singh and Amrita Arora have also commented on her post.

The picture has garnered over 8.2 lakh likes in a couple of days.

On the work front, Ananya is looking forward to make her Tollywood debut with the much-anticipated film Liger. The film also stars Vijay Devarakonda in thelead role. It is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2021. Vijay has already announced the release date of the film on his social media handle.

Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s family drama along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting of the film is in its final schedule and it is expected to release by this year.