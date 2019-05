Ananya Panday and AbRam Trying to Perfect the Gorlin Sign is a Video You Shouldn't Miss

#StudentOfTheYear2 remains on the lower side... Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 82.95%... [Week 2] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 64.52 cr. India biz.#SOTY2 biz at a glance...

Actress Ananya Panday is a bundle of cuteness in herself and club her with Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam and you have a blend that is too adorable to handle. In a recent video, posted by Ananya on her Instagram stories, we can see them both trying to do the impossible--touching their nose with the tip of their tongue-- all while looking charming and lovable.While it is known that Ananya is a close friend of Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana and both spend quality time together when ever they are in town, her relationship with AbRam is one to look out for in this video. The clip that is now going viral on social media shows Ananya and AbRam competing in perfecting the Gorlin sign. While Ananya seems to do be nailing it, AbRam looks cute as he tries to imitate her companion in mischief.Ananya has made a promising debut in Student of The Year 2, where she essays the role of a rich brat--Shreya. The musical has earned Rs 64.52 cr since it release on May 10, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.Currently, Ananya is busy with her next film with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pendnekar, titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her social media presence, coupled with her developing skills in acting is sure to take her places in the coming days.Follow @News18Movies for more