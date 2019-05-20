Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Ananya Panday and AbRam Trying to Perfect the Gorlin Sign is a Video You Shouldn't Miss

Ananya Panday shared a video on her Instagram stories that shows her touching the tip of her nose with her tongue (Gorlin Sign), while Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam imitates her.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ananya Panday and AbRam Trying to Perfect the Gorlin Sign is a Video You Shouldn't Miss
Image: Ananya Panday
Loading...
Actress Ananya Panday is a bundle of cuteness in herself and club her with Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam and you have a blend that is too adorable to handle. In a recent video, posted by Ananya on her Instagram stories, we can see them both trying to do the impossible--touching their nose with the tip of their tongue-- all while looking charming and lovable.

While it is known that Ananya is a close friend of Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana and both spend quality time together when ever they are in town, her relationship with AbRam is one to look out for in this video. The clip that is now going viral on social media shows Ananya and AbRam competing in perfecting the Gorlin sign. While Ananya seems to do be nailing it, AbRam looks cute as he tries to imitate her companion in mischief.

View this post on Instagram

Tongue twister cuties 💗 #abramkhan #ananyapanday

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Ananya has made a promising debut in Student of The Year 2, where she essays the role of a rich brat--Shreya. The musical has earned Rs 64.52 cr since it release on May 10, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.




Currently, Ananya is busy with her next film with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pendnekar, titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her social media presence, coupled with her developing skills in acting is sure to take her places in the coming days.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram