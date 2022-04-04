Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Break Up After 3 Years, Part On Cordial Note: Report

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly broken up. The actors, who starred in Khaali Peeli, were rumoured to be dating for three years. While the actors have not publicly acknowledged the dating rumours, maintaining that they’re friends, Ananya seems to share a close bond with Ishaan and his family and was often spotted spending time with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

It has now been reported that Ananya and Ishaan have decided to part ways. If a Pinkvilla report is to believe, the actors mutually decided to break up and have ended things on a positive note. “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” the source claimed.

Advertisement

Explaining the reason behind the split, the source claimed that Ananya and Ishaan ‘realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision.’

Earlier this year, Ishaan’s mother Neliima Azeem opened up about the Kapoor family’s bond with Ananya. Speaking with India Today, she said, “She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan’s life." The actress added that Ishaan and Ananya are ‘good companions’.

Ananya was seen joining Shahid, Mira and Ishaan at the Jersey actor’s birthday lunch. Ananya and Mira often also dropped comments on each others’ posts, with Ananya pampering her with treats. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Vijay Devrakonda starrer Liger whereas Ishaan will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant in Phone Bhoot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.