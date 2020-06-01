Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Exchange Flirty Messages on Social Media, Take a Look

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been quarantining in Mumbai with her family and recently also did a stay-at-home photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India. Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and has a list of highly anticipated projects opposite actors such as Ishaan Khatter (Khaali Peeli) and Vijay Deverakonda (tentatively titled Fighter) and filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Ananya recently engaged in some flirty behaviour online with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan. Both actors have earlier expressed their excitement of working together in the upcoming movie and could not stop praising each other in various interviews. Now, they flirt on social media, which makes us wonder what is cooking between the two.

Ananya posted a picture recently that shows her casually lying on a couch with face mask applied. She is seen biting on a cucumber as well in the image. Ananya is seen wearing a comfy checkered red and black dress as she poses all smiles for the camera.

Responding to the picture, Ishaan wrote in the comments section, "What's in the mask, honey?"

Responding to it, Ananya wrote, "Yes honey.. dahi and haldi."

Earlier, Ishaan had revealed during an interview that the photo wall in his room had a picture of Ananya and now comes this flirty exchange on social media.

