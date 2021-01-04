Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Return from New Year's Vacation in Maldives

A number of rumoured Bollywood couples were spotted leaving for New Year holidays in the of December. Among them were Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who were seen heading out together at the Mumbai airport. The actors are back in the bay now, and their arrival together is making as much noise as their departure.

Pictures of the Khaali Peeli at the Mumbai airport have surfaced on social media. They were spotted in casuals, as they made their way out of the airport. While Ananya Panday was seen in a white crop top, paired with white pants and sneakers, walking next to her was rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan opted for a printed shirt with beige pants. They were both seen with their masks on.

Ananya and Ishaan were sharing pictures from their Maldives vacation on social media, that further fuelled assumptions that the two of them were together. Fans are already convinced this is the latest new couple in B-town. The two of them have been sharing some dreamy photos from their holiday. From swimming in the waters, having a floating breakfast in the pool to a relaxing spa session, they seem to be making the most of their break.

Ishaan even shared a panorama view of the sea which showed Ananya chilling in a hammock on the water.

Read: Ishaan Khatter Shares Panorama View of New Year Vacay and Ananya Panday Appears in it

This year, Ishaan was seen in the mini web series A Suitable Boy, followed by the masala entertainer Khaali Peeli. The actor has been shooting for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. He has also signed Pippa which is a war-drama where he plays a real-life army officer.