Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Step Out Together, See Pics

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were spotted entering the same restaurant on Valentine's day. The actors have been rumored to be dating and had flown to the Maldives for a vacation in January.

Ishaan and Ananya were spotted on a lunch date where the two didn't shy away from the paparazzi when they started clicking their pictures together. Ananya was seen wearing a one-shoulder white dress, while Ishaan went out in white pants, a white cap, white shoes, and a blue T-shirt.

While making their way through the crowd, Ishaan could be seen being protective about Ananya and helped her get inside the car. This public appearance by the two have made fans wonder if both were making their rumored relationship official.

The duo worked together in their recently released film Khaali Peeli, where they played each other's love interest in the film.

In terms of the upcoming movie projects, Ananya will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial movie that will also star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in her next movie called Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda that will be releasing in theatres on 9 September, this year. Vijay announced the release date and shared a poster of the movie on Thursday that has been directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be a part of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant.

Ananya started her Bollywood career with the 2019 teen drama 'Student Of The Year 2', while Ishaan Khatter started his acting career with 'Beyond The Clouds' in 2017. He went on to gain recognition with the 2018 drama 'Dhadak' opposite Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with the movie.

Ishaan and Ananya are often seen on each other's social media posts, however, they are yet to confirm their relationship.