Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to Digitally Release on Gandhi Jayanti

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have fixed a date with the audience on Gandhi Jayanti this year, as their film Khaali Peeli is set to release on October 2. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will premiere on Zee Plex on October 2.

Announcing the release date on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, "Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko." He shared the poster of the film. Ananya shared the same and said, "Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko!"

They also unveiled a new song from the film, called Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. The song shows Ishaan and Ananya busting some moves in a well-decorated set. The song also gives fans a view of Ishaan's chiseled body. Sharing the song, Ananya wrote, "Aagaya hai rapchik gaana 😎 Jisse dekh ❤️ bounce maarega सीने mein, aur woh jab dance floor par aayegi, toh pakka #BeyonceSharmaJayegi. Watch #KhaaliPeeli exclusively on @zeeplexofficial! Arriving on 2nd Oct."

Zee Plex is a recently unveiled pay-per-view service. Via the service, viewers can watch the film on multiple platforms, including DTH services such as TataSky and DishTV, at a cost.