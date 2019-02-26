English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan Share an Auto Ride, See Video
Ananya Panday smiled and waved for the paps who were flashing their cameras at the young ladies, while Sara Ali Khan tried to hide her face.
Image: ananya panday-sara ali khan/ Instagram
Sara Ali Khan was spotted recently with Ananya Panday, taking an auto ride. Ananya and Sara were spotted by the media, as they rushed inside an auto rickshaw and drove away. Ananya smiled for the paps who were flashing their cameras at the young ladies, while Sara tried to hide her face. Both were dressed in track pants and T-shirts. The photographers, nevertheless, managed to get them on video. Later, they were captured again, as they rushed inside a house. All the drama unfolded sometime during midnight.
Both the actresses are getting their foot in the door in terms of their acting career in Bollywood. Sara has already starred in two films, Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Where, on one hand, Kedarnath managed to do well at the box office, on the other, cop-dramedy Simmba did magnificently well, pocketing over 200 cr plus at the ticket window.
Ananya is on the way to making her Bollywood debut opposite action-star Tiger Shroff and another debutante Tara Sutaria in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. Ananya's film is a sequel to Karan Johar's hit film Student of The Year (2013) and is slated for an early May release. She has already made her debut on Koffee With Karan's penultimate episode, which became her introduction to the public eye.
Sara and Ananya have a commonality, in the sense that they have both expressed their fondness for actor Kartik Aaryan. When Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, she admitted that she wants to date Kartik. In a later episode, when Ananya featured, she was quizzed about her frequent dinner dates with Kartik by show host Karan. Ananya maintained that they are just friends.
When Kartik made his appearance on the talk show, he was constantly under fire when the names of the two actresses and his relationship with either one of them kept popping up throughout the show. Kartik also called up both Sara and Ananya, while competing against co-actor Kriti Sanon in the quiz round. Kartik's latest film Luka Chuppi will release on March 1.
Midnight Drama on the streets of Mumbai... @ananyapanday can't stop laughing as @saraalikhan95 tries hard to hide her beautiful face from the paparazzi...Loving it.. But Hua Kya Yeh To Batao Sara Ji
