Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Slay in Latest Pics, Suhana Khan's Comment is Unmissable

Ananya Panday is making sure to keep fans entertained amid the lockdown period by posting her beautiful pictures on social media every now and then. Her latest set of snaps are with bestie Shanaya Kapoor and they both go glam in the throwback photoshoot that appears to have been done on a house terrace.

In the pictures, both Ananya and Shanaya look splendid in their respective outfits. While Ananya rocks a casual, white tube top with blue denims look, Shanaya goes for an all white ensemble as she dons a white trendy crop top and denim shorts. There seems no separating the two in their throwback pictures that Ananya shared on Friday with her fans.

Captioning the post, Ananya wrote, "We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much (sic)."

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, who is also part of the group, posted heart emojis in the comments segment. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday and Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor also responded with hearts emojis to the duo's glamorous pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen with Ishaan Kahtter in Khaali Peeli, which is directed by Maqbool Khan. Apart from this, the actress' feature film Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda is going to be a pan-India venture and will release in five languages including Hindi. She is also excited about her upcoming movie opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is helmed by Shakun Batra.

