Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi Make Style Statement With Their OOTD After Gehraiyaan Teaser Release

After a long wait, Shakun Batra finally released the teaser and the title of his upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Gehraiyaan will see these stars come together on-screen for the first time and it will start streaming on Prime Video from January 25 onwards. Shortly after the teaser release on Monday morning, Ananya and Siddhant were snapped in Mumbai and their outfit of the day gave us major fashion goals. Dressed in casuals, Ananya was clicked in Bandra and Siddhant was snapped making his way to his dance class in Juhu.

Ananya could be seen wearing a casual white tee paired with distressed jeans and sneakers of the same colour. she kept her hair tied in a neat bun and was seen wearing a face mask to follow Covid protocols. She waved at the paparazzi and flaunted her bright smile.

Siddhant, on the other hand, donned a black tee paired with neon pants and a silver jacket. He chose white sneakers for the occasion and a pair of sunglasses. He was seen speaking on the phone as he stepped out of his car.

Meanwhile, Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of “piece of my heart" and revealed that the film would start streaming on Prime Video from January 25 onwards.

Although the project has been strictly kept under wraps, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama in April this year, Deepika will be playing a fitness trainer and enthusiast. A source quoted in the publication has said that despite the Dharma Production team denying it, many know that she will be playing a trainer in the “domestic noir drama."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.