Home » News » Movies » Ananya Panday Arrives on Bigg Boss 15 Set in White Off-Shoulder Dress, Changes into Pink-Orange to Promote Gehraiyaan
1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Arrives on Bigg Boss 15 Set in White Off-Shoulder Dress, Changes into Pink-Orange to Promote Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday was spotted sporting two very different looks on the Bigg Boss 15 set. Photos: Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday was spotted sporting two very different looks on the Bigg Boss 15 set. Photos: Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday turned heads sporting two very different looks on Sunday. The actress's fashion choices while promoting Gehraiyaan has been creating a buzz.

Entertainment Bureau

Ananya Panday seems to be having a busy Sunday. The actress was spotted sporting two different looks in the day, first while promoting Gehraiyaan and then on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The actress will be seen promoting her upcoming film on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 alongwith co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhaant Chaturvedi.

In the first look, she wore a short white off-shoulder dress, with big hoop earrings and lime green heels. The actress kept her look fuss free, parting her hair in the middle with a low pony tied at the back. The look was perfect for the day as Ananya posed in the sun for the photographers.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday spotted promoting Gehraiyaan in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Ananya Panday was spotted in a white off-shoulder dress in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Ananya Panday posed in a simple yet stylish dress to promote her film in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The actress then changed into a bright coloured outfit for her Bigg Boss 15 visit. She paired a orange-and-pink dress with a matching bright orange blazer, and strappy heels.

Ananya Panday changed into this bright dress for her Bigg Boss 15 visit. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Ananya Panday posed with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhaant Chaturvedi on the Bigg Boss 15 sets. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The actress’s fashion choices while promoting Gehraiyaan has been creating quite a buzz. Ananya hit headlines for trying to pose in a brown bralette and skirt while she was visibly feeling cold in a windy area. Siddhaant had to offer her his jacket to make her feel comfortable.

Entertainment Bureau

Tags
first published:January 30, 2022, 19:46 IST