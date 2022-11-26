Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan Make Sizzling Entry at Karan Johar's Party; Sonam Kapoor Steals the Show

It was an eventful day for Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as he hosted a lavish dinner party for his close friends in the industry on Friday night. Many well-known celebs including sisters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, and BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were seen in attendance at the close-knit event. Though the reason for the get-together remains unclear, the star-studded guest list has made it the talk of the town. Not only did the celebs attend the party, but they did not fail to keep their best fashion foot forward, leaving the fashion police stunned.

Actress Sonam Kapoor who is known for her elegant sartorial picks and poise opted for a breezy Kaftan dress to make an appearance. With a mock turtle neck and frills along the sleeves and the hem of the ensemble, Sonam opted for a white statement clutch and matching heels to compliment her blue number. Meanwhile, hair tied in a neat bun and red lips completed her entire look.

Ananya Panday opted for a stunning orange short dress that perfectly hugged her curves and paired it with white statement heels. With wavy hair left open, the actress kept it simple yet elegant with no accessories and minimal makeup. Keeping his winter-style game on point, Aryan Khan wore a greyish sweatshirt paired with crushed denim. White spotless shoes and perfectly gelled hair rounded off his dapper look.

The host of the event went all-black in a stylish pantsuit that was paired with quirky sunglasses. His white sneaker is what broke the monotony of his look. Star kid Shanaya Kapoor, who is currently filming her debut movie with Karan Johar’s Dharma production, looked gorgeous in a white dress featuring quirky cut-out detailing around her waist. Neon heels, statement hoops, glossy lips, and hair tied in a neat bun completed her stylish look.

On the work front, Karan Johar is returning to direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

