Ananya Panday Bids Farewell to 2019 with Aryan and Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday who is childhood friends with Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana Khan celebrated New Year's Eve with them in Alibaug.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Ananya Panday has been best friends with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor since they were children. The trio have time and again shared adorable pictures together, sharing glimpses of a rock-solid friendship between them. Not only that, but she is also friends with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan as they have all grown up together. Hence when the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress had to spend the last days of 2019, she did so with her old friends, albeit Shanaya was missing.

The actress took to Instagram to share a group picture with her old friends. Poking fun at the fact, she captioned the picture, "new year, no new friends." The actress was seen in a cool green jumpsuit, whereas Suhana brought in the glam factor with a black one-shoulder dress.

new year, no new friends 😛 #2020 #family

Ananya had recently talked to Hindustan Times about her best friend Suhana being a "brilliant actor." “Suhana is one of the most talented people I know. She is a great dancer, she sings, she does everything. I think she is amazing. I am really looking forward to her debut,” she said.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khali Peeli,'s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

