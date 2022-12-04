Ananya Panday Binges On Pizza And Takes Walk Around Bandra; BFF Suhana Khan Wants To Join In

Ananya Panday is proving to be one of the most loved Bollywood actresses from the current generation. With the few movies she has been a part of, the actress has displayed her versatility and made sure that fans love her. It is a known fact that Ananya and her gang of BFFs, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda are always giving friendship goals. These childhood buddies were inseparable just like their moms. We have seen these pictures and videos of these girls chilling together, now, on Sunday afternoon, Ananya Panday stepped out for a ‘Sunday afternoon’ walk in Bandra and her BFF Suhana Khan wants to join in too!

The Liger actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted glimpses of her day out. In the pics, Ananya is seen binging on pizza, and she has also captured some random pics from the streets featuring a cat and a graffiti art on a wall.

Along with the pics, Ananya wrote, “Nothing like walking around Bandra on a Sunday afternoon ."

Check out her post here:

Soon after the pics were shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans and closed ones too chimed into the comments section. While Maheep Kapoor found the food, “Yum !," Rhea Kapoor called Ananya, “Cutie." But what caught our attention is Ananya’s childhood BFF Suhana Khan’s reaction. She commented, “Take me also."

Ananya Panday will be joining Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of the latter’s 2020 film, Dream Girl. The actors took to social media to announce the film with a fun teaser and also revealed the release date. The film was originally slated to release on June 29, 2023, but later it was reported that Ekta Kapoor preponed the release date after Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release the film around the same time as his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

However, the latest reports now suggest that the film’s release date has been changed once again. According to Pinkvilla, the film will now release on July 7, 2023.

Ananya Panday will next appear in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Read all the Latest Movies News here