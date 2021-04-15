Ananya Panday Calls Bffs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Her ‘Biggest Cheerleaders’

Actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. The actress is an avid social media user and loves to share glimpses from her professional and personal life with her fans. She is also close friends with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and keeps sharing images with her childhood buddies. Recently she gave another glimpse of their strong bond in a social media post.

On the occasion of Holi, Ananya shared a throwback picture of the trio which immediately went viral. It was a childhood picture of them, taken on Holi where they could be seen in colour stained clothes.

Now, talking to a magazine publication, Ananya opened up about her bond with Suhana and Shanaya and called them her biggest cheerleaders. She was in all praises of her friends and expressed how they make her feel comfortable in her skin. Talking of them being her strong support system, she said female friendships are underrated and that in reality, female friendships are the best.

The actress also added that she doesn’t understand why people keep pitting women against each other.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli, and will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s film.

