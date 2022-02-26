Ananya Panday Calls Shahid Kapoor 'Bestest,' Joins His Birthday Bash With Ishaan Khatter; See Pics

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter might not have confirmed anything on their dating lives but their cute social media banter and their frequent outings have raised several speculations on their relationship. The star kids, who are rumoured to be dating, were clicked by the paparazzi on Friday night as they arrived together at Ishaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash.

In the video shared by shutterbugs, the Liger actress can be seen wearing a floral mini bodycon dress. Ishaan, on the other hand, donned a green shirt with denim. The rumoured couple co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

Ananya also took to Instagram to wish Shahid on his birthday. She shared a gorgeous picture of them from the bash and wrote, “Happy birthday Sash! Bestestest!" She also shared a picture with Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput and wrote, “My gal."

Earlier during the new year, the rumoured couple had hinted through their Instagram updates that they celebrated it together at Ranthambore National Park. The 23-year-old actress had shared the picture of a clear night sky view on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture of the sky with a canopy of trees in the foreground, Ananya added a caption that read, “sky full of stars.” Ananya’s post on Instagram featured her sitting near a bonfire at Ranthambore National Park.

At the same time, Ishaan also shared a glimpse of a similar night sky on his Instagram Stories. The 26-year-old actor shared the nocturnal view of the sky on the social media platform which suggested that the duo was vacationing at the same place in Ranthambore National Park.

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda. Ishaan, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the war drama Pippa.

