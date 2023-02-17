Ananya Panday 'Can't Get Enough' of Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager is out and it is receiving rave reviews. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to shower praises over the Sandeep Modim directorial. Actress Ananya Panday was the latest one to give a shoutout to the show. Interestingly, the Liger actress is also rumoured to be dating Aditya.

Sharing a poster of the show, she wrote, “So bingeeeeey! Just can’t get enough of #TheNightManager." Take a look at her post:

Ananya had also attended the premiere of The Night Manager, fuelling the dating rumours even more. Sparks of their dating began flying back in July last year when ETimes reported that both actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. The rumours were fuelled after the actress’ appearance in Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar hinted something is ‘brewing’ between them.

News18’s review of The Night Manager reads, “Aditya has been the poster boy of red flags in most of his popular films. He has played a man with a gambling problem in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a fading alcoholic singer in Aashiqui 2, and a revenge-thirsty man in Malang. But The Night Manager finally gives him some green flags that he truly deserves and doubles up as a treat for his avid fans. The series allows Aditya to present a potpourri of shades. He shines the best in vulnerable scenes, especially when he battles with his inner demons while facing Anil Kapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline with Ayushmann Khurrana. Ananya has also signed a film with Vikramaditya Motwane.

