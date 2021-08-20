Ananya Panday Celebrates 20 Million Followers on Instagram with Fun IGTV Q&A Session

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s Instagram handle reached 20 million followers and to celebrate this milestone, the actress shared a special IGTV post. In the two minute thirty three second video, the 22-year-old actress answered some questions that gave her followers a better understanding of her personality.

Dressed in a white sweatshirt and white fringed shorts, Ananya welcomed her viewers and thanked them for the “20 million family.” She said “I am so happy that our family is growing, thank you so much for all the love you guys keep giving me makes me feel really really grateful.” Ananya also said that she could be “annoying sometimes” but promised her followers that she loves them and will keep entertaining.

The video moves on to the question and answer section where the actress chooses between two given options. The first choice the actress is asked to make is between losing sleep or skipping meals. Ananya is seen in a fix as she contemplates the two options but answers that she would lose sleep because she “can’t not eat.”

As she expresses her love for food, Ananya is next asked to make a choice between pizza or Chinese food. When it comes to her food choices the actor seems to be quite thorough with her choice as her response clearly exhibited. Ananya chose pizza but with her favourite selection of toppings which happens to be “barbecue pizza with chilli paneer.”

When asked to choose between tattoos or piercings, Ananya gave a very neutral reply as the actor admitted, “I know my mom is going to be watching this so neither of them actually.” However, followers also saw the actor giving a mischievous wink so we may have to wait and find out.

The video has received over 224k views since it was shared earlier today.

