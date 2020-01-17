Ananya Panday Celebrates Her Parents' Marriage Anniversary with Throwback Pic, See Here
In her Instagram post, Ananya Panday referred to her parents as her "happy place" while expressing joy for the couple's anniversary.
Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram
Chunky Panday has seen many ups and downs in the last three decades of his acting career. Throughout the ups and downs, the actor has had the unwavering support of his wife, fashion designer Bhavna Panday.
The couple celebrated their 22nd marriage anniversary on Tuesday with well wishers sharing their love for the couple. Chunky Panday took to Instagram to wish his wife with the caption, "Happy Happy Anniversary My Dearest Everything".
Ananya Panday also shared an old picture of the couple. In the caption, she referred to her parents as her "happy place" with the hashtag, "22 Years Of Love and Love And Love".
On the work front, Ananya Panday is busy with projects lined up. She is shooting for an action film titled Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. She was also revealed to be signed on for an untitled romantic drama film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Chunky Panday, on the other hand, is currently enjoying a small vacation to Dubai. He will be making his next big-screen appearance alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman on January 31. In the film, Panday will play the role of a club owner who serves as the role model for Khan's character.
