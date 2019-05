Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has turned 19 today. Marking the celebratory occasion, her best friend and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took a leaf from the past, in the form of an adorable throwback picture, and posted it on social media. The picture has Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor in their early teens and the three just look endearing beyond measure.Ananya, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, decided to ring in her friend's birthday with this special gift from their times together, while they were still just young kids. The picture is a recreation of a Charlie's Angels moment. However, instead of heavy guns and loaded weapons, they pose with toy guns. The trio can be seen in their comfort wear and the pic could be from a night stay they must have had together.Wishing Suhana, Ananya wrote alongside the image, "Happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback (sic). Take a look at the image below and figure out who's who.Suhana had graced the cover of Vogue magazine in August last year. Her father, Shah Rukh, has hinted that she might venture into film acting post her graduation. Suhana regularly does theatre plays at her educational institute and her dance videos from her time abroad at her university are a major hit among her followers.Only recently, Suhaha portrayed the role of Juliet in her college play in England that was attended by Shah Rukh. The superstar had posted a picture with her and shared how proud he was of her.Follow @News18Movies for more