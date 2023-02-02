Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be collaborating with Vikramaditya Motwane next. The Liger actress took to social media to announce it along with a heartfelt note. She shared a photo with the filmmaker and called working with him a “dream come true." In the photo, Ananya can be seen hugging Motwane while the latter shows a victory sign along with his broad smile. She wrote, “Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! ‘Udaan’ has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one ☺️ Let’s gooooo team!!!!! ⏳ @motwayne @andolanofficial @saffron_bm @ishikamohanmotwane"

As soon as she shared the photo, her industry friends and colleagues congratulated her. Motwane replied, “Oh yeah!!! Let’s do this!!" while his wife Ishika Mohan Motwane wrote, “Game on! @ananyapanday You’re ❤️." Nikhil Dwivedi wrote, “Gald to have you headlining this Ananya. Do well 🙂 @ananyapanday"

Recently, Ananya was clicked visiting Karan Johar’s house with Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor and others. The Liger actress looked cute in a black bodycon dress with noodle straps. Meanwhile, Aditya wore a causal black t-shirt. Earlier, there were dating rumours about Ananya and Aditya.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked the latter’s Bollywood debut and was released as a pan-Indian film. However, it failed to impress the audiences and critics and could not perform well at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. She will also be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana.

