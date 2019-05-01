Ananya Panday Confesses Her Love for Varun Dhawan, Says 'It’s A Bit Awkward'
The actress also said that she is obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and another SOTY actor, Alia Bhatt.
Image courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Confessing her love for her "senior", in an interview to Elle India, Ananya said, "His (Varun's) energy...and he is so cute. He knows I am in love with him and it’s a bit awkward."
Ananya also took to social media to wish Varun on his 32nd birthday last week. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on!" and hashtagged it as #StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade. To this, the Kalank actor replied, "We must get a better picture. You’re looking solid."
Recently, the actress made headlines for her first ever magazine cover impressing fans with her stunning looks. The 20-year-old donned a colourful avatar for the summery photos for the April issue of Elle magazine, and has been earning rave reviews for it.
View this post on Instagram
Behind the scenes with my fave @elleindia ❤️ Wearing: @_huemn, Emilio Pucci, @marykatrantzou, @betinadeluca, @valerydemureshowroom, @tommyhilfiger, @moschino Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Fashion director: @malini_banerji HMU: @deepa.verma.makeup Shot and edited by: @yarenvideomaker @chiaramagix
View this post on Instagram
hopefully this will be my vibe even when I’m 70 . . . For @elleindia Wearing cotton dress, net stockings, leather heels, cotton hat; all @moschino Location courtesy: Villa Tasca, Palermo Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photograph: @stefaniapaparellistudio Styling: @malini_banerji Hair And Make Up: @deepa.verma.makeup Assisted by: @pujarinighosh (Styling), @kiddoo11 (Intern) Hospitality Courtesy: @butera28apartments Flying Partner: @alitaliaofficial Special Thanks to @italyinindia and @giada_platania, Sicindustria, Partner Of Enterprise Europe Network Assisted by @razaabbasi
Even before her debut film Student of The Year 2 was announced, Chunkey Pandey's daughter has been quite the teen obsession and a favourite with the paparazzi, who've clicked her at every outing.
Talking about SOTY 2, the three young actors-- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and new batch of students will recite new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry on April 10.
