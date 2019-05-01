Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ananya Panday Confesses Her Love for Varun Dhawan, Says 'It’s A Bit Awkward'

The actress also said that she is obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and another SOTY actor, Alia Bhatt.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ananya Panday Confesses Her Love for Varun Dhawan, Says 'It’s A Bit Awkward'
Image courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Loading...
Varun Dhawan made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's production Student of the Year. And now, seven years later Ananya Panday is all set to make her debut with Student of the Year 2 in the next week.

Confessing her love for her "senior", in an interview to Elle India, Ananya said, "His (Varun's) energy...and he is so cute. He knows I am in love with him and it’s a bit awkward."

The actress also said that she is obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and another SOTY actor, Alia Bhatt.

Ananya also took to social media to wish Varun on his 32nd birthday last week. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on!" and hashtagged it as #StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade. To this, the Kalank actor replied, "We must get a better picture. You’re looking solid."



Recently, the actress made headlines for her first ever magazine cover impressing fans with her stunning looks. The 20-year-old donned a colourful avatar for the summery photos for the April issue of Elle magazine, and has been earning rave reviews for it.





Even before her debut film Student of The Year 2 was announced, Chunkey Pandey's daughter has been quite the teen obsession and a favourite with the paparazzi, who've clicked her at every outing.

Talking about SOTY 2, the three young actors-- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and new batch of students will recite new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry on April 10.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram