Ananya Panday Confesses Her Love for Varun Dhawan, Says 'It’s A Bit Awkward'

Varun Dhawan made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's production Student of the Year. And now, seven years later Ananya Panday is all set to make her debut with Student of the Year 2 in the next week.Confessing her love for her "senior", in an interview to Elle India, Ananya said, "His (Varun's) energy...and he is so cute. He knows I am in love with him and it’s a bit awkward."The actress also said that she is obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan and another SOTY actor, Alia Bhatt.Ananya also took to social media to wish Varun on his 32nd birthday last week. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on!" and hashtagged it as #StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade. To this, the Kalank actor replied, "We must get a better picture. You’re looking solid."Recently, the actress made headlines for her first ever magazine cover impressing fans with her stunning looks. The 20-year-old donned a colourful avatar for the summery photos for the April issue of Elle magazine, and has been earning rave reviews for it.Even before her debut film Student of The Year 2 was announced, Chunkey Pandey's daughter has been quite the teen obsession and a favourite with the paparazzi, who've clicked her at every outing.Talking about SOTY 2, the three young actors-- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and new batch of students will recite new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry on April 10.Follow @news18movies for more