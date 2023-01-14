Ananya Panday Dazzles in Busty Skintight Dress, Spotted With Aryan Khan at SRK's BFF Party

Friday night was eventful for Bollywood celebs as many of them arrived to attend the birthday bash of Kajal Anand aka Putlu, a former advocate who previously fought Sanjay Dutt’s case. She is considered to be one of the closest acquaintances of superstar Shah Rukh Khan since his struggling days. Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan were among the several attendees who graced the occasion. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star opted for a stunning busty skintight green dress for the party.

The off-shoulder ensemble was accessorised with statement heels and a matching clutch. When it came to her makeup, Ananya kept it minimal with glossy lips and highlighted cheeks, meanwhile, sleek hair left open completed her entire look. The actress took a brief moment to strike several poses for the camera and also waved goodbye to paps before entering inside. Take a look at it here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who is known for his casual fashion pick chose a white sweatshirt and low-waist trousers to attend the occasion. What stole the limelight was the peppy graphic imprinted on the star kid’s sweatshirt. Aryan chose spotless white sneakers to round off his look. He appeared to be in haste and did not interact with the paps much as he walked inside the venue. Check it out below:

When it came to the birthday girl, Putlu was spotted entering the venue with Rani Mukerji. Kajal Anand even posed with Rani for the shutterbugs.

Besides Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Rani Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were among the other celebs who attended the birthday bash.

Ananya Panday was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-Indian film Liger, she is now gearing up to share the screen space with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress also has Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline with Ayushmann Khurrana. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to don the hat of a director to mark his debut in Bollywood.

