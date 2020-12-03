Ananya Panday Displays Her Love for Poo on Kareena Kapoor's Show 'What Women Want'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly an icon of the 2000s Bollywood generation and has inspired many younger actresses of the Hindi film industry. One such actress is Ananya Panday who recently displayed her affection for the 40-year-old actor via her outfit.

Kareena’s iconic character, Poo, in director Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains unforgettable, even years later, and looks like Ananya Panday is a huge fan of both – Kareena, and her on-screen character, Poo.

In the recent clipping of Kareena’s show What Women Want, Ananya Panday appeared as a guest. Ananya can be seen telling Kareena, “Can I tell you what's behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting. So I need to show you this jacket that I've gotten made.”

Ananya then revealed that on the arm side of her salmon pink jacket, it says “Good looks, good looks and Good looks,” a dialogue that Kareena's character Poo said in the 2001 movie. Meanwhile, the front of the jacket says, "P.H.A.T- Pretty, Hot And Tempting,” another slang from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

She then asks Kareena to take a guess as to what is on the back side of her jacket. As Ananya reveals who is behind her jacket, the host goes, "Oh My God!" There is a picture featuring Kareena aka Poo from the iconic 2001 movie. Ananya, who definitely proved her admiration for Kareena, then enacts the scene from K3G, and says, “Tell me how it waaaas!"

Ananya then tells Kareena that she loves the jacket but never found the right opportunity to wear it, so she wore it on the show, which was an appropriate occasion. Kareena was left in awe as Ananya showed her the jacket she got custom made.

These days, Ananya is quite busy with the shooting of Shakun Batra’s next film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The star cast recently took a boat ride near Gateway of India earlier this week.