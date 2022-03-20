Ananya Panday Does Not Want Bollywood To Make More Remakes: ‘It's All One Industry’

Remakes have become the new favourite in Bollywood. Whether it is taking inspiration from other film industries in India, or from World cinema, the Hindi film industry has seen several remakes come out in the recent past, while several others are lined up for release. In fact, the lastest Bollywood release- Bachchhan Paandey, was also a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. But Bollywood actress Ananya Panday feels that this trend should come to an end.

Taking to ETimes, she revealed that she doesn’t want Bollywood to make any more remakes. She said, “I’m hoping that we don’t make any more remakes. I’m really happy with this. This path that we’re going down where we’re kind of telling an original, braver, complex story. So, I’m kind of in that phase where I don’t really want to see more remakes.”

Ananya, who is a part of the pan India film Liger, added, “It’s all one industry. It’s pan India and I think it’s the Indian film industry now. In the pandemic, we’ve had access to so much regional cinema. I am working with such great directors like Puri Jagannadh sir, and I think they know exactly what their audience wants. They create some different kind of magic as well. I personally don’t know how I feel about remakes anymore.”

Liger will star actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film will also have Mike Tyson in a cameo appearance. Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in her kitty. She will reunite with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in this one. The film also stars The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan, where she played the character of Tia. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences.

