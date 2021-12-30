Ananya Panday Ends 2021 in Ranthambore, See Her Pictures in the Lap of Nature

Ananya Panday is enjoying some quality time, as she is celebrating her New Years’ at Ranthambore National park. The actress took to her social media to share pictures of the same. Sharing a picture of her in a warm cardigan, she left a cute animal emoji on her Instagram post.

She even shared glimpses of her tour in the national park, where she spotted a deer.

Recently, Ananya Panday turned up the heat on social media as she slipped into a white monokini for a shoot. Flaunting her curves, Ananya made sure all eyes stay on her as she poses like a pro. She wore a full-size net over her body and compared herself to a fruit that comes wrapped in a net. Her funny caption won the hearts of her followers.

“I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing," she wrote with the pictures.

Ananya Panday is ending 2021 on a peaceful note, owing to the hectic year she has had with multiple shoot schedules of her Pan Indian film, Liger and Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan.

Earlier this month, Ananya and team Liger finished shooting in Las Vegas, the USA with boxing legend Mike Tyson. The film’s producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared a poster, which read: “Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. “This New Year aag laga dengay (sic)."

Ananya is also set to feature in Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature in Zoya Akhtar’s production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

